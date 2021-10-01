Who is Brian Laundrie's older sister, Cassie Luycx?

Cassie Luycx, 31, has laid low following the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, who would have been her future sister-in-law, and during the manhunt for her younger brother, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, who is now a fugitive wanted for alleged debit card fraud and a person of interest in Petito's death.

New attention shifted to Luycx on Friday after her family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, revealed that the elder sibling saw Laundrie at a campground on Sept. 6 with their parents, as well as on Sept. 1, when he returned home to North Port without Petito.

"Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates," Bertolino told Fox News on Friday. "Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer."

Luycx is the only member of Laundrie's immediate family who has said anything publicly about Petito's disappearance, telling ABC News on Sept. 17 that the oddest thing about the situation is she hasn't "been able to talk to [Brian]."

"I wish I could talk to him," Luycx told the news outlet. "I know that it's all because the lawyers, advising them not to say anything."

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S CONFLICTING STORIES ABOUT CELLPHONE

Petito and Laundrie went to Luycx's house the day before the couple left on their cross-country road trip in June.

"Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe," she told ABC News on Sept. 17, two days before Petito's remains were found in Wyoming. "She is like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this be just a big misunderstanding."

Laundrie and Petito sent Luycx's family postcards during their road trip and would check in with occasional texts and FaceTimes, according to screenshots posted to Twitter by a WABC reporter.

"Ahh oh my gosh I can’t believe school started already!!! Haha I saw your post on Instagram! So cute!! Send me the picture of the boys to show Brian!! Lol and I love their backpacks too!!" Petito told Luycx through text on Aug. 10, one of the last times the two communicated.

"We’re in arches right now so we don’t have be (sic) best WiFi, but we did send you some mail."

BRIAN LAUNDRIE MANHUNT: GABBY PETITO IN NEW BODYCAM FOOTAGE DESCRIBES VIOLENT FIGHT

After Petito's remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, Luycx released a statement with her condolences.

"Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family," she said in a statement on Sept. 20, according to WPBF. "Gabby was a fun and loving influence to 'the boys' as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her."

Luycx is originally from Bayport on Long Island, the same town where Laundrie went to high school. She now lives with her husband, 32-year-old James "Jimmy" Luycx, in Lakewood Ranch, which is about 40 miles north of North Port.

The couple got married in December 2015 at a ceremony in which Laundrie served as the witness, according to Sarasota County records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband is originally from Guatemala, and the couple lived in West Grove, Pennsylvania, before Florida.

The couple has not responded to multiple requests for comment by Fox News.

Fox News's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.