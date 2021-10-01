Brian Laundrie's last contact with sister Cassandra in question as manhunt intensifies

It's unclear as to when Brian Laundrie 's sister, Cassandra Laundrie, last saw her fugitive brother wanted on debit card fraud charges and named a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

Cassandra Laundrie told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview published on Sept. 17 that the last time she spoke to her brother was when he returned home to Florida without Petito. That date, according to the family, was on Sept. 1. But the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the last time Cassandra Laundrie saw Brian was five days later, on Sept. 6.

"Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer," Bertolino said.

While the exact date that Cassandra and Brian Laundrie last spoke remains unclear, Cassandra told ABC News she is now unable to talk to him.

"I wish I could talk to him," she said.

She continued: "I've cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information where I would give more. This is all that I have…that I gave to police."

The sister also told ABC that she and her family "want Gabby to be found safe," adding that her "children love" Petito and they all wanted her to return home "safe and sound."

Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, on Aug. 24 initially made reservations for two people to camp at De Soto Park Campground in Saint Petersberg between Sept. 1-3, about 75 miles north of the family’s home in North Port, but she canceled those reservations on Aug. 31, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

On Sept. 3, she made a new reservation for three people to camp on the weekend of Sept. 6-8. Other documents obtained by Fox News show the Laundries checked in to the campground on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8.

Law enforcement agencies and the FBI have been searching for Brian Laundrie, a fugitive person of interest in Petito's death, after his parents reported him missing on Sept. 17, telling police they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14.