Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

West
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

White supremacist gang members indicted in major Nevada sting operation, reports say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

More than 20 members of a Nevada white supremacist prison gang were indicted this week on a slew of charges ranging from murder and robbery to drug trafficking and racketeering, according to reports.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, was the culmination of a months-long sting operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, KSNV-TV reported.

It named 23 members of the Aryan Warriors, which has operated in and outside of Nevada prisons since the 1970s.

A seven-month sting operation yielded the indictment of more than 20 members of a white supremacist gang in Nevada, officials said. 

A seven-month sting operation yielded the indictment of more than 20 members of a white supremacist gang in Nevada, officials said.  (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

“We spent many months targeting this violent organization, the Aryan Warriors,” Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) A Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill told reporters Wednesday. “This organization is a violent, white supremacist organization.”

WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG LEADER MAY HAVE FLED ARKANSAS JAIL A DAY BEFORE GUARDS NOTICED, OFFICIALS SAY

Officers arrested 10 members of the gang in Las Vegas as part of a “major investigative takedown,” the DEA said. Other indicted members -- including reputed leader Robert “Coco” Standridge, and supposed second-in-command Zackaria “Lil Dog” Luz -- were already behind bars, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The paper reported that officers seized a trove of contraband, including 30 firearms, two bulletproof vests, multiple stolen vehicles, methamphetamine, heroin, and nearly $10,000 in cash during the sweep.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday’s indictment dealt another blow to the already anemic Aryan Warriors.

Earlier this month, the gang’s former leader, 58-year-old James Wallis, died in a Nevada prison, where he had been serving time for multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.