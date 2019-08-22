White supremacist gang members indicted in major Nevada sting operation, reports say

More than 20 members of a Nevada white supremacist prison gang were indicted this week on a slew of charges ranging from murder and robbery to drug trafficking and racketeering, according to reports.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, was the culmination of a months-long sting operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, KSNV-TV reported.

It named 23 members of the Aryan Warriors, which has operated in and outside of Nevada prisons since the 1970s.

“We spent many months targeting this violent organization, the Aryan Warriors,” Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) A Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill told reporters Wednesday. “This organization is a violent, white supremacist organization.”

Officers arrested 10 members of the gang in Las Vegas as part of a “major investigative takedown,” the DEA said. Other indicted members -- including reputed leader Robert “Coco” Standridge, and supposed second-in-command Zackaria “Lil Dog” Luz -- were already behind bars, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The paper reported that officers seized a trove of contraband, including 30 firearms, two bulletproof vests, multiple stolen vehicles, methamphetamine, heroin, and nearly $10,000 in cash during the sweep.

Wednesday’s indictment dealt another blow to the already anemic Aryan Warriors.

Earlier this month, the gang’s former leader, 58-year-old James Wallis, died in a Nevada prison, where he had been serving time for multiple crimes, including attempted murder.