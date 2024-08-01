Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Whistleblower accuses acting Secret Service director of reducing counter surveillance before Trump shooting

The whistleblower alleged that the Secret Service did not perform a threat assessment at the venue prior to the rally

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Chris Swecker: Secret Service got very complacent Video

Chris Swecker: Secret Service got very complacent

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker on latest findings from the Trump assassination attempt ahead of Trump's interview with the FBI

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

BUTLER, Pa. – A whistleblower told Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley that Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. personally directed cuts to the Counter Surveillance Division (CSD), which led to the threat assessment team failing to perform its typical duties prior to the Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

The senator's report comes after lawmakers grilled agency leaders on the mounting security failures at the Pennsylvania rally where former President Trump narrowly escaped assassination.

The whistleblower alleged that the Secret Service CSD, the division that performs threat assessment of event sites before the event occurs, did not perform its evaluation prior to the fateful rally in Western Pennsylvania on July 13.

"This is significant because CSD's duties include evaluating potential security threats outside the security perimeter and mitigating those threats during the event," Hawley wrote in a letter to Rowe on Thursday. 

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Ronald Rowe, Jr. testifies about the attempted assassination of ex-President Donald Trump

Senators grilled Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate about the events leading up to the July 13 attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.    (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The whistleblower further alleged that if the CSD performed their normal duties, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks "would have been handcuffed in the parking lot."

SENATORS ACCUSE SECRET SERVICE OF TRYING TO MAKE LOCAL POLICE A ‘SCAPEGOAT’ FOLLOWING TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

"The whistleblower claims that if personnel from CSD had been present at the rally, the gunman would have been handcuffed in the parking lot after being spotted with a rangefinder," Hawley wrote to Rowe. "You acknowledged in your Senate testimony that the American Glass Research complex should have been included in the security perimeter for the Butler event."

"The whistleblower alleges that because CSD was not present in Butler, this manifest shortcoming was never properly flagged or mitigated," he said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hawley's office also revealed Rowe's alleged personal involvement in cutting staffing to CSD.

"The whistleblower further alleges that you personally directed significant cuts to CSD, up to and including reducing the division's manpower by twenty percent," Hawley said. "You did not mention this in your Senate testimony when asked directly to explain manpower reductions."

Sen. Josh Hawley speaks from the podium in a Senate hearing.

Sen. Josh Hawley released a report on Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr.'s alleged involvement in the staffing at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rowe also contributed to a cultural problem at the organization, the whistleblower claimed, saying that retaliation was threatened to those who raised security concerns.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PUTS SECRET SERVICE FUNDING IN QUESTION: AMERICANS ‘DESERVE ANSWERS’

"The whistleblower also alleges retaliation against those within the Secret Service who expressed concern about the security at President Trump's events," Hawley said. "The whistleblower claims that following an event with the former President at a golf tournament in August of last year, Secret Service personnel present expressed serious concern that the Secret Service's use of local law enforcement was not adequate for security needs: local law enforcement were not properly trained for the event or otherwise prepared to execute the tasks given them."

"Further, Secret Service personnel expressed alarm that individuals were admitted to the event without vetting," he said. "The whistleblower alleges that those who raised such concerns were retaliated against."

An aerial image shows investigators surveying the area of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

An aerial image shows investigators surveying the area of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Fox Flight Team )

Approximately 90 minutes passed between the time law enforcement officials first identified a suspicious person near the rally grounds.

Officials temporarily lost sight of the suspicious person, but then around 5:52 p.m. a sniper spotted Crooks, which was about 20 minutes before gunfire rang out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.