©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wet weather will hit the West again as the South remains warm

The Plains, Mississippi Valley will be impacted by the risk of flash flooding

By Janice Dean
An active week of weather with several storm systems impacting the West will bring coastal rain and more heavy mountain snow, especially for California.  

CA MOUNTAIN ROADS CLOSE ONCE AGAIN AS ANOTHER WINTER STORM HITS THE STATE

Rain forecast in the West through Sunday

Rain forecast in the West through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

That energy will travel across the country, bringing multiple days of storms and a flash flood risk for the central Plains and Mississippi Valley.  

The flood threat this week in the southern U.S.

The flood threat this week in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, a couple rounds of snow will spread over both the northern and central Plains, where the air remains above average.  

Rain forecast across the eastern U.S. through the weekend

Rain forecast across the eastern U.S. through the weekend (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the South remains very warm, with possible record high temperatures forecast this week.

