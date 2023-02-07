Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Wet weather brings flooding risk to South, Mississippi Valley

Texas could see isolated tornadoes

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A storm developing across the Plains will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding over the South and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday.  

CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA SLAMMED BY BLUSTERY WEEKEND STORM

A midweek storm in the eastern U.S. through Friday

A midweek storm in the eastern U.S. through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

There’s also the potential for stronger storms, including isolated tornadoes in Texas

The threat of tornadoes in Texas on Tuesday

The threat of tornadoes in Texas on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

This cold front will then move toward the East Coast through Thursday.  

Weather in the eastern U.S. this week

Weather in the eastern U.S. this week (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the front, snow will fall over the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.  

Temperatures across the eastern U.S. this week

Temperatures across the eastern U.S. this week (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ahead of the boundary, temperatures will feel more like late March from the Southeast to the Northeast. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 