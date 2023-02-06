Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California's Sierra Nevada slammed by blustery weekend storm

Backcountry avalanche warning expired around sunrise in Lake Tahoe area

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.

Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.

BIG STORM SYSTEM TO DEVELOP IN CENTRAL US BEFORE MOVING EAST

A blistering cold storm added to California's big mountain snowpack early Monday. This storm brought icy conditions to Nevada. 

A blistering cold storm added to California's big mountain snowpack early Monday. This storm brought icy conditions to Nevada.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches, the resort's website said.

"It is incredibly cold out there," the resort said.