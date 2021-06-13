Expand / Collapse search
Westminster dog show: Pekingese named Wasabi wins

2,500 champion dogs entered the show, considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier. 

Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show, considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

It underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding. 

This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.

