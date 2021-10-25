Expand / Collapse search
Western US facing rain, mountain snow this week

Nor’easter also expected to drench coastal areas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 25 Video

National weather forecast for October 25

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The biggest weather story this week will be the incredible rain and mountain snow that’s setting up across the West. 

A powerful storm will bring flooding, rain and feet of snow – especially for California.   

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 25. 

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 25.  (Fox News)

Winter storm warnings are up for the Sierra Nevada region, where at least 1 to 2 feet of snow with higher isolated amounts is expected. 

CALIFORNIA BAY AREA DOUSED BY RAIN 

Expected snowfall totals through Wednesday night.

Expected snowfall totals through Wednesday night. (Fox News)

Rain and scattered thunderstorms will spread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.   

Flood alerts in effect Monday morning.

Flood alerts in effect Monday morning. (Fox News)

Isolated stronger storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the main risk. Some areas could get 1 to 3 inches of rain and flash flooding. 

A developing Nor'easter tomorrow will produce heavy rain along the Northeast coast and strong winds that could make travel difficult during the morning and afternoon commutes. 

