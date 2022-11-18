Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Western Indiana mobile home fire kills 2 children

A neighbor of the IN mobile home said 'it was horrifying to watch'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two young children have died in a mobile home fire in western Indiana, authorities say.

Three-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine died in the fire Wednesday night at Northview Country Estates outside Brazil, Clay County Coroner Nick French said.

Both children died from smoke inhalation, French said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT WHEN DEPUTY'S GUN ACCIDENTLY DISCHARGES IN CLASSROOM

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m.

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions and conflicting stories, we can’t say anything yet on a cause," Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard said.

Two children died from smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire in Indiana.

Two children died from smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire in Indiana. (Fox News)

Neighbor Michael Roberts Muhammad said he was with the family in the afternoon and ran to the home when he heard shouting.

INDIANA HOUSE EXPLOSION INJURES 3, TRACED BACK TO GAS LEAK

"Tried to go into the front door, but the heat was so overwhelming, and the smoke was so overwhelming. It was like I was being pushed back out. I tried to go back in twice, but I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t do anything but fall on my knees and pray," Muhammad said.

"It was horrifying to watch," neighbor Leeann Chandler added, "knowing they were still in there and there was nothing we could do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barnard, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Brazil is about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.