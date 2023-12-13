Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

Knife-wielding West Virginia man fatally shot by police responding to domestic call

Incident occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday in St. Albans, WV

Associated Press
Published
Police responding to a domestic incident at a West Virginia home early Wednesday fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife, authorities said.

Officers from St. Albans and Nitro police departments responded to a call shortly after midnight in St. Albans, authorities told news outlets.

The man was in the home and officers attempted to get him to leave, Kanawha County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joe Crawford told WCHS-TV. Officers deployed a stun gun, but when that didn’t work, an officer shot the man, Crawford said.

Morgantown, Beckley, Charleston crime

Police in West Virginia fatally shot a man who brandished a knife during a St. Albans domestic disturbance call. (Fox News)

The shooting happened after the man threatened officers with the knife and began advancing on them, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the St. Albans Police Department.

A woman at the scene was treated for minor injuries, WCHS reported.

St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the Kanawha County Sheriff's Bureau of Investigation was collecting evidence and handling the investigation.