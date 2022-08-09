West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says.

Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.

"I didn’t think anything of it because he does it all the time," his wife, Staci Wilson, told The Sun News. "He was always kind to everybody. It didn’t matter if you were homeless, a struggling addict, if you was rich. He was nice and he tried to help out everybody and that’s how we got in this situation."

Staci says Wilson left shortly after dropping her off at the hotel, but never returned. Police say Wilson's passenger allegedly shot him, causing him to crash the vehicle.

Police found Wilson inside his vehicle at roughly 1 a.m. Sunday after responding to reports of gunfire. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, but died Tuesday.

Police have not announced any suspects in the shooting, and say there was no sign of the passenger when they found Wilson's vehicle.

"I am trying to stay strong for the kids," Staci told the Sun. "I went to the beach with my husband and came back alone. He died a day before my birthday. People were telling me happy birthday, but I don’t care. I honestly never want to celebrate it again."

Staci and Wilson were set to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on October 16, according to the Sun.

"I laid my head on his chest until his heart stopped," Staci said. "Nobody deserves to be taken away from their nephews, their kids, their wife, who all really loved him and knew him as a person. He didn’t deserve that. We were supposed to leave as a family on the sixth. We were supposed to go back to work on the seventh. ... He said he wanted to grow old with me, sit on porch swings and watch the grandkids."