Florida woman charged with hate crime for pepper-spraying Asian women in NYC

Madeline Barker was reportedly arrested after an eyewitness recognized her

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Florida woman accused of making anti-Asian remarks and pepper-spraying four people in New York City earlier this month has been charged with hate crimes

Madeline Barker, 47, of Central Florida, was arraigned in court Saturday, where she was formally charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, and harassment as a hate crime, according to court records. 

Madeline Barker in New York City. 

Madeline Barker in New York City.  (NYPD Hate Crimes)

Police say witnesses saw Barker on June 11 pepper spray four women during a verbal altercation and made anti-Asian remarks at the intersection of 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea. 

Barker is accused of telling the women: "Go back where you came from! Go back to your country!" 

She was arrested after an eyewitness recognized her on the street and called the cops, an assistant district said in Manhattan Criminal Court. 

Madeline Barker made her first court appearance on Saturday. 

Madeline Barker made her first court appearance on Saturday.  (NYPD Hate Crimes)

Barker made her first court appearance on Saturday and was ordered held on $20,000 bail, The New York Post reported

Her legal aid counsel reportedly told the judge the case had been "amplified by media sensation." 

She’s due back in court on Thursday. 

