WV man arrested in murder of 7-year-old with hammer: 'Just lost it'

West Virginia police arrested a man they believe stabbed a woman and savagely beat her 7-year-old son to death with a hammer.

Beckley police responded to a reported stabbing around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning to find a woman bleeding out at her neighbor’s house.

Officers then found a 7-year-old boy in the apartment next door and the apartment in disarray, according to a criminal complaint.

Rashad Akheem Thompson, 34, was at the scene, and police took him into custody as the primary suspect, WCHS reported.

Thompson reportedly told police he "just lost it."

Police did not disclose the relationship of the victims to Thompson, but a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the victims were mother and son. Additional reports claim that the mother and Thompson were dating.

The woman, 24, identified in local reports as Felicia Brown, was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if Thompson was living at the residence, according to The Register-Herald.

A neighbor told police she had awoken when Brown banged on her door. She reportedly found Brown with a bleeding face, begging to retrieve her 7-year-old and 2-year-old children.

The neighbor was able to rescue the 2-year-old, but she was not able to get the 7-year-old out in time, according to officials. She allegedly saw Thompson "violently" striking the sofa.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.