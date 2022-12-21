West Virginia governor appoints Perri Jo DeChristopher as circuit judge serving Monongalia County

Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.

DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor.

She is a graduate of West Virginia University's law school.