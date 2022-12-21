Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia governor appoints Perri Jo DeChristopher as circuit judge serving Monongalia County

WV newly appointed judge will fill the seat after resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot on Dec. 31

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.

'SAD CAT’ NAMED ELLIE SURRENDERED BY OWNER BECAUSE ANIMAL 'WANTED TO CUDDLE,' THEN GOES VIRAL

Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.

Perri Jo DeChristopher will be replacing Phillip D. Gaujot on Dec. 31 after his resignation is completed. She was selected as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.

Perri Jo DeChristopher will be replacing Phillip D. Gaujot on Dec. 31 after his resignation is completed. She was selected as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.

DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is a graduate of West Virginia University's law school.