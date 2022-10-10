Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Federal prosecutor to host West Virginia forum on the constitutional rights of citizens

WV forum will touch on hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights, other areas of the law

Associated Press
A federal prosecutor is holding a forum in West Virginia this week on citizens' constitutional rights and how they're enforced.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff are hosting the event Tuesday morning in Morgantown.

Experts will explain hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights and other areas of the law, according to a news release from Ihlenfeld's office.

A forum is being held in West Virginia to explain the constitutional rights of citizens. The forum is being hosted by U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff.

"Federal civil rights laws are an important tool in our efforts to make communities in West Virginia safer and more welcoming, but they are often overlooked," Ihlenfeld said.

The half-day program is free and open to the public. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park.