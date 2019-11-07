West Virginia driver unknowingly dragged woman's body for miles, police say

Police in West Virginia said Thursday they believe a woman was fatally hit by a car before the driver of a second vehicle unknowingly dragged her body for five miles on a highway.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Warwood Avenue in Wheeling at around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they did not find the victim.

Less than 30 minutes later, they received another 911 call reporting a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body on Interstate 70.

The driver of the second car was alerted by a passing driver who saw the body. The victim has since been identified as Michelle Lynn Czoka, 54, of Bridgeport, Ohio.

“They made a call saying that they witnessed a body underneath a vehicle being drug along the exit ramp,” Wheeling police spokesman Officer Philip Stahl told West Virginia MetroNews. “They waved down the motorist and made them stop.”

Both drivers have been found, but the incident remains under investigation.

“It’s dark in the morning and it was raining this morning,” Stahl said. “There was a foggy mist going on this morning too but we haven’t made any determinations on what exactly happened.