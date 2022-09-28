West Virginia Department of Transportation announces temporary bridge will be installed next week

Installation of a temporary replacement for a West Virginia bridge that was closed for safety reasons is expected to start next week, the state Department of Transportation said.

The Laneville Bridge provides access to the community of Laneville in Parsons County, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities and is a connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant counties, the department said.

The U.S. Forest Service built the bridge and maintained it, but it is on a road maintained by the state. Safety issues were discovered in a routine inspection on July 26, causing the bridge to be closed.

WEST VIRGINIA 12-YEAR-OLD'S BODY FOUND IN OHIO RIVER

OHIO WOMAN WHO WAS THE FINANCE DIRECTOR AT WV AIRPORT SENTENCED FOR THEFT

The department said there will be heavy construction traffic on Forest Road 19 and increased truck traffic on the west side of the bridge on Laneville Road.

An $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction Inc. of Mount Storm to complete the replacement project, Forest Service officials said previously. The agency hopes to open the temporary bridge to traffic on Nov. 1.

WEST VIRGINIA PROTESTOR ARRESTED FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF STATE ABORTION BAN

The state Department of Highways agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span. The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with Great American Outdoors Act funding, the state said.