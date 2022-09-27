Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia 12-year-old's body found in Ohio River

WV police believe no foul play was involved in the boy's death

Associated Press
The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy's body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp in Huntington, Fuller told news outlets.

No foul play is suspected, Fuller said.

The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia was found in the Ohio River.

The boy's body was taken to a medical examiner's office and his family was notified, Fuller said. Authorities have not released the boy's identify.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers said the boy was a student in the county.