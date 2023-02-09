Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
West Virginia bill would require Holocaust education in public schools

WV bill will also teach high schoolers about financial literacy

Associated Press
Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday.

The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

A bill would require Holocaust education in West Virginia public schools and require high schoolers to be taught about financial literacy.

West Virginia would join about two dozen other states that require Holocaust education in schools. In the Holocaust, Nazi Germany systematically killed 6 million European Jews during World War II.

The bill also would require high schoolers to be taught about financial literacy.