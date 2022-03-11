West Point cadets involved in Florida spring break fentanyl overdose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple West Point Academy cadets on spring break overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine Thursday at a Florida rental home, Fox News has confirmed.

First responders were called around 5 p.m. about multiple overdoses at the vacation rental home in the city of Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

"This is extremely alarming to us," he told reporters. "There were multiple people in cardiac arrest in the front yard."

He said Narcan, a drug used by first responders to reverse symptoms of an overdose, was administered at the scene. Gollan said two of those who overdosed were sickened because they tried to give CPR to the initial overdose victims, according to FOX affiliate WSVN.

Some of the patients regained their heartbeat after the Narcan but others were still in respiratory arrest when they were taken to hospitals.

"These are healthy young adults, college students in the prime of their life," Gollan said. "Getting this drug into their system, it's unknown what the recovery will be on the critical individual."

All six patients were men in their early 20s and were in town for spring break from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, NBC Miami reported. Two remain hospitalized in critical condition.

"The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL. The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time," the West Point Public Affairs Office told Fox News Digital.

After the incident, the Wilton Manors Police Department tweeted a warning to spring breakers about the dangers of illicit drugs. Fox News has reached out to the public safety agency.