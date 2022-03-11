Expand / Collapse search
Divers search Florida park after remains found in alligator's mouth

Indiantown wildlife park remained closed to visitors during search

Associated Press
Sheriff's office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff's Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday.

A sheriff's officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

