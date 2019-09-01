West Point cadet falls to death at popular cliff-diving location

A West Point cadet fell to his death at a popular cliff-diving spot upstate New York, according to cops.

The young man was “hanging onto a rock ledge” at Fawn’s Leap in the Green County town of Hunter when a portion of the rock suddenly broke off — causing his fatal tumble, police said in a press release.

Life saving measures were attempted at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

The man, whose name was being withheld for 24 hours per Dept. of Defense policy, was described as a Cadet Candidate at the US Military Academy. It was unclear if he was attempting a dive at Fawn’s Leap when he fell.

The swimming hole is located along a stretch of Kaaterskill Creek, which is famous for its crystal-clear water and steep cliffs. Videos and pictures posted online show people taking epic leaps of faith — some at heights over 50 feet.

The area, which is roughly 110 miles north of Manhattan, has become a popular spot for Instagrammers.

At least four people have died while attempting to snap pictures for the gram, according to the New York Times, which spoke to a state forest ranger about the dangerous craze last August.

“Just talking to people who come up here, they say, ‘Yeah, we saw this on the internet — we’re trying to find it,’ ” said Ranger Rob Dawson. “The unfortunate thing is, with those pictures, there’s nothing informing people that you could get seriously hurt here, too.”

