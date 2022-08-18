Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

The rapper is in stable condition, his reps say

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Atlanta crime surge fuels Buckhead's push for own policing: 'We are fed up with this' Video

Atlanta crime surge fuels Buckhead's push for own policing: 'We are fed up with this'

Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White speaks out on the recent incidents of violence in the community and the suburb's efforts to cut ties with Atlanta.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday.

"In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provide to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Atlanta Police reported that they responded to a robbery call at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday and found a 42-year-old male victim who said he was a patron of Atlantucky Brewery. He recounted to police that he and the brewery’s owner were robbed at gunpoint by two men as they walked to the establishment's parking garage.

The man explained to police that he fled on foot during the incident, but the brewery’s owner, identified as Melvin Adams, was kidnapped. Adams is better known as Fish Scales for the Grammy-nominated group Nappy Roots. The brewery is collectively owned by members of the hip-hop group. 

ATLANTA PD RELEASES BODYCAM FOOTAGE AFTER ACCUSATIONS OF EXCESSIVE FORCE IN NEIGHBORHOOD TRYING TO LEAVE CITY

NEW YORK - AUGUST 10:  Hip Hop artist Fish Scales of the Nappy Roots performs onstage at the "Roots, Rock, Reggae Tour 2004" at Prospect Park August 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - AUGUST 10:  Hip Hop artist Fish Scales of the Nappy Roots performs onstage at the "Roots, Rock, Reggae Tour 2004" at Prospect Park August 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Adams was reportedly beaten and forced into his own vehicle while the suspects drove him toward the neighboring town of Hapeville, WSBTV reported. He tried to flee the suspects once they arrived in Hapeville, but was shot in the leg, according to police. 

"Once he had an opportunity he tried to make a run for it," Capt. Christian Hunt said, according to Fox 5. "What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and that's when he got shot."

ATLANTA DETECTIVE STOPS 'TERRIFYING' RANDOM ASSAULT BY STRANGER, POLICE SAY

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The suspects fled after the shooting. 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: (L-R) Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Ron Clutch and Fish Scales of Nappy Roots visit the SiriusXM Studio on May 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: (L-R) Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Ron Clutch and Fish Scales of Nappy Roots visit the SiriusXM Studio on May 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

"I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother, Scales, is safe and recovering, which is most important," Skinny (William Hughes), Atlantucky business partner and fellow Nappy Roots member, said according to the Rhythm Communications press release. "I am so grateful for the Atlanta community and all the support we've received since the incident and am hoping for a speedy recovery and can't wait to see you all at Atlantucky or on tour. Stay Nappy!"

ATLANTA SUBURB PUSHES TO SECEDE FROM CITY DUE TO SURGING CRIME: 'THIS IS A WAR ZONE'

Google Maps images shows exterior of Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta.

Google Maps images shows exterior of Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. (Google Maps)

The press release added that the brewery did not suffer damage during the robbery and the suspects did not steal any funds from the establishment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement authorities are currently searching for the suspects in the case. 

Nappy Roots is best known for hits such as "Po' Folks", "Awnaw." 