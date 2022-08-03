Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A detective with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) stopped an apparently random, violent assault in the South Downtown area on Monday morning.

"Few things can be as terrifying as being the victim of an unprovoked attack by a complete stranger, in broad daylight. That is what happened to one of Atlanta’s citizens on the morning of Monday, August 1," APD said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Surveillance footage APD shared on their Facebook page shows the male victim walking by the suspect, 28-year-old Carlton Hall, who has been arrested "at least four times" on charges of criminal trespassing, prowling and sexual battery, police said.

As the victim walked past Hall, the suspect sprayed him with water from a water gun. The victim stopped and confronted Hall, who then "grabbed the victim and began punching him."

Shortly after the attack began, an APD detective working on another case was driving in the area, witnessed the two men fighting and stopped to detain both men and ask them about the incident.

Hall allegedly denied the attack, but security footage confirmed the victim's account, according to police.

Authorities took Hall into custody and charged the 28-year-old with battery and simple assault. He is being held on $2,000 bond.

The victim received minor injuries from the attack.

"The Atlanta Police Department takes all violent assaults seriously and we are prepared to take action to stop them. Police officers go to work each day never knowing what to expect but an alert detective was able to rescue a citizen from a violent attack. This investigator understood her duty and took quick action to arrest a violent offender," APD concluded.