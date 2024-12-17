Weird laws in Colorado, including one against throwing snowballs

Did you know that throwing snowballs in Aspen, Colorado, is technically against the law?

Every state has its own rather strange laws, and the Centennial State is no exception.

As Colorado is a popular winter vacation destination, it comes as no surprise that there are strange laws revolving around the snowy climate.

In Boulder, avoid keeping any upholstered furniture outside. It's against the law.

According to Boulder General Offenses under Title 5, Chapter 4, 5-4-16, individuals can't keep "upholstered furniture not manufactured for outdoor use," in any front, side or backyard.

Upholstered furniture under the law includes couches, chairs and mattresses.

If the furniture is placed outside while the resident is moving or on a trash day when it is scheduled for pickup, this isn't a violation of the law.

Additionally, furniture that is placed outside for selling is OK.

If you are planning on buying a car on a Sunday, you're out of luck in Colorado.

In the state, "no person, firm, or corporation, whether owner, proprietor, agent, or employee, shall keep open, operate, or assist in keeping open or operating any place or premises or residences, whether open or closed, for the purpose of selling, bartering, or exchanging or offering for sale, barter, or exchange any motor vehicle, whether new, used, or secondhand, on the first day of the week commonly called Sunday," according to Colorado Revised Statute § 12-6-302.

While you can't buy a car on Sunday, you can purchase auto accessories or get your vehicle fixed on the day because those businesses are allowed to remain open.

In Colorado, more specifically Pueblo, residents must keep their weeds under control.

This includes dandelions, which people often majestically blow the seeds off of and make a wish they hope to come true.

"It shall be unlawful for any owner of land to permit weeds in excess of ten (10) inches in height to grow, lie or be located upon such land. It shall be unlawful for the owner of land not to cut, destroy or remove from such land all weeds in excess of ten (10) inches in height," according to Section 7-4-2 of Pueblo Colorado's Code of Ordinances.

Several other weeds fall under this law, including Canada thistle, Russian thistle, redroot pigweed, common ragweed and others.

"This list is not intended to be exclusive, but rather is intended to be indicative of those types of plants which are considered noxious and a detriment to the public health and safety, but shall not include flower gardens, plots of shrubbery, vegetable gardens and small grain plots (wheat, barley, oats and rye)," the law notes.

In Aspen, be careful before you let that snowball you've created fly.

The City of Aspen Municipal Code Sec. 15.04.210 addresses throwing snowballs.

"It shall be unlawful for any person to throw any stone, snowball or other missile or discharge any bow, blowgun, slingshot, gun, catapult or other device upon or at any vehicle, building or other public or private property or upon or at any person or in any public way or place which is public in nature," according to the law.