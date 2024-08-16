Bizarre laws in California that could get you into trouble

States throughout the country have strange laws you may have never heard of before.

In California, you'll want to maintain appropriate language on the mini-golf course to remain a law-abiding citizen.

Take a look at a handful of California laws that may seem a bit bizarre.

If you're in Long Beach, avoid the mini-golf course if cursing gets the best of you.

In Long Beach, city law prohibits cursing on the mini-golf course.

So, if you get frustrated on the course, keep things family-friendly and come up with some other terms to mutter instead.

If you are spending a nice day outdoors with a kite in Walnut, California, make sure to avoid letting the string stretch too far.

Kites are typically flown at heights far higher than 10 feet.

The highest altitude for a single kite flown was a whopping 16,009 feet, according to Guinness World Records. This record was achieved by Robert Moore in Australia Sept. 23, 2014.

The reason for this interesting low kite flying law isn't exactly clear, but it could be for safety reasons, or to keep the town's aesthetic maintained, according to One Legal.

If you're in Los Angeles, leave the moths alone.

Moths are attracted to light and heat, leaving them most often found gathering around outdoor light sources, such as streetlamps.

In the city, hunting moths gathered under streetlamps is against the law.

You've surely heard of pedestrians having the right away, but what about peacocks?

Peacocks have the right of way in Arcadia, California.

Peacocks are common in the city, so make sure to stop for the vibrant birds when they are making their way across the road.

If you see a peacock in Arcadia, don't offer it any food because that's strictly prohibited in the city and comes with a hefty $1,000 fine, according to Arcadia.gov.