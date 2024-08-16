Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Bizarre laws in California that could get you into trouble

Strange California laws include giving peacocks the right of way and keeping cursing out of your mini-golf game

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris 'destroyed' law and order in California: Leo Terrell Video

Kamala Harris 'destroyed' law and order in California: Leo Terrell

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell weighs in on Kamala Harris' law and order record in California and reacts to the San Francisco district attorney charging the anti-Israel protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge.

States throughout the country have strange laws you may have never heard of before. 

In California, you'll want to maintain appropriate language on the mini-golf course to remain a law-abiding citizen. 

Take a look at a handful of California laws that may seem a bit bizarre. 

A man shouting with mini golf being played in the background

If you're playing a game of mini-golf in Long Beach, keep your language appropriate for children. A law in the city prohibits swearing.  (iStock)

AMERICA'S ODDEST LAWS INCLUDE BANS AGAINST DRESSING AS NUNS, EATING FROGS AND FEEDING ALLIGATORS

  1. No swearing on the mini-golf course
  2. No kite flying over 10 feet
  3. No moth hunting
  4. Peacocks have the right of way

1. No swearing on the mini-golf course 

If you're in Long Beach, avoid the mini-golf course if cursing gets the best of you. 

In Long Beach, city law prohibits cursing on the mini-golf course. 

So, if you get frustrated on the course, keep things family-friendly and come up with some other terms to mutter instead. 

YOU COULD GET IN BIG TROUBLE FOR THROWING THESE ITEMS IN TRASH

2. No kite flying over 10 feet 

If you are spending a nice day outdoors with a kite in Walnut, California, make sure to avoid letting the string stretch too far.

Kites are typically flown at heights far higher than 10 feet.

Kite flying in the sky with the sun shining in background

In Walnut, Calif., kites must be flown under 10 feet in the air.  (iStock)

The highest altitude for a single kite flown was a whopping 16,009 feet, according to Guinness World Records. This record was achieved by Robert Moore in Australia Sept. 23, 2014. 

6 WEIRD BEACH LAWS AROUND UNITED STATES THAT MAY SURPRISE YOU

The reason for this interesting low kite flying law isn't exactly clear, but it could be for safety reasons, or to keep the town's aesthetic maintained, according to One Legal. 

3. No moth hunting

If you're in Los Angeles, leave the moths alone. 

50 BIZARRE LAWS THAT HAVE EXISTED OR STILL EXIST IN AMERICA

Moths are attracted to light and heat, leaving them most often found gathering around outdoor light sources, such as streetlamps. 

In the city, hunting moths gathered under streetlamps is against the law. 

4. Peacocks have the right of way 

You've surely heard of pedestrians having the right away, but what about peacocks? 

Peacocks have the right of way in Arcadia, California.  

A blue and green peacock

Stop for peacocks in Arcadia because they have the right of way.  (iStock)

Peacocks are common in the city, so make sure to stop for the vibrant birds when they are making their way across the road. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

If you see a peacock in Arcadia, don't offer it any food because that's strictly prohibited in the city and comes with a hefty $1,000 fine, according to Arcadia.gov. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 