Weird laws in Massachusetts including a $20 fine, possible jail time for frightening a pigeon

Laws on pigeon frightening, milk cart vandalization and belting the national anthem are all present in the state of Massachusetts.

The 1780 Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the oldest functioning written constitution in the world, according to Mass.gov. The historical document was drafted by John Adams.

Scanning through laws in Massachusetts, you are sure to find some head scratchers, but the state is far from the only one that has bizarre laws still technically on the books.

Below are a few strange laws present in the state of Massachusetts.

Before sneaking up on a pigeon in Massachusetts, consider this strange law.

You're likely to see quite a few pigeons in Massachusetts, but it's best to leave them be, as it's illegal in Massachusetts to give them a fright.

"Pigeons, killing or frightening" is covered in Chapter 255, Section 132 of the General Laws of Massachusetts.

"Whoever wilfully kills pigeons upon, or frightens them from, beds which have been made for the purpose of taking them in nets, by any method, within one hundred rods of the same, except on land lawfully occupied by himself, shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than one month or by a fine of not more than twenty dollars, and shall also be liable for the actual damages to the owner or occupant of such beds," the law states.

With the average cost of a gallon of milk around $4 in 2024, you could end up spending more than you bargained for by breaking this law.

In Massachusetts, there is a law explicitly stating the punishment for vandalizing a carton of milk, which is a fine of $10.

"Whoever, without the consent of the owner thereof, knowingly and wilfully effaces, alters or covers over, or procures to be effaced, altered or covered over, the name, initial or device of any dealer in milk, marked or stamped upon a milk can, or whoever, with intent to defraud and without such consent, detains or uses in his business any such can having the name, initial or device of any dealer in milk so marked or stamped thereon, shall be punished by a fine of not more than ten dollars," Chapter 255, Section 128 of Massachusetts law states.

Don't expect any boozy candy in Massachusetts, as candy must contain less than 1% alcohol, according to state laws.

This is written out in Chapter 270, Section 8 of the General Law in Massachusetts.

Breaking this law could result in a fine of up to $100.

Before the famous lyrics "O say can you see" leave your lips in Massachusetts, consider this law in the state.

Whoever belts "The Star-Spangled Banner" or plays it on an instrument in any sort of public space "other than as a whole and separate composition or number" could face a fine up to $100.

Chapter 264, Section 9 of Massachusetts law states that "whoever plays, sings or renders the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in any public place, theatre, motion picture hall, restaurant or café, or at any public entertainment, other than as a whole and separate composition or number, without embellishment or addition in the way of national or other melodies, or whoever plays, sings or renders the 'Star Spangled Banner', or any part thereof, as dance music, as an exit march or as a part of a medley of any kind, shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars."

There are several stipulations in Massachusetts law about baby chicks, ducklings, rabbits and other fowl in terms of their sale, barter or gifting.

This includes the dyeing or coloring of these animals.

"No person shall sell, offer for sale, barter, display or give away living rabbits, chickens, ducklings or other fowl which have been dyed, colored or otherwise treated so as to impart to them an artificial color," Chapter 272, Section 80D of state law explains.

An additional provision of this law includes the sale, barter or gift of ducklings, baby chickens or fowl under 2 months old.

"Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the sale or display of baby chickens, ducklings or other fowl under two months of age by breeders or stores engaged in the business of selling for purposes of commercial breeding and raising; provided, however, that prior to May first in any year, such ducklings may be sold or purchased only in quantities of twenty-four or more," the law explains.

"This section shall not prohibit, however, the sale or donation of such chickens, ducklings or fowl to schools for use in classroom instruction," per the state law.

Those who violate this law could face a fine of up to $100.

Real estate laws vary state-by-state.

One differentiation between states in terms of real estate is how much information is legally required to be disclosed to potential buyers. This includes spooky events and the property being haunted.

In Massachusetts, a seller "doesn’t need to disclose psychologically affected property, including an alleged parapsychological or supernatural phenomenon," according to Zillow's website.