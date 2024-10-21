Bizarre New York laws include restrictions, penalties for taking a selfie with a tiger

Every state has its own set of strange laws still technically on the books that may surprise you, including New York.

When it comes to strange laws in a state, many have little evidence to back them, with origins unknown, while others are ones you can still find in written law.

Strange laws are often head-scratchers in terms of trying to figure out why the law was created in the first place.

Below are a few examples of strange laws in New York.

If you're spending the day in one of New York's parks enjoying the sunshine and fresh air, for example, be mindful of others when tossing a ball around, as throwing a ball at someone is illegal in the state.

Of course, accidents happen, but intentionally hitting someone with a ball could result in penalties.

This is according to New York Penal Law § 245.05 of the Consolidated Laws of New York.

"A person is held up to ridicule or contempt by voluntarily submitting to indignities such as the throwing of balls or other articles at his head or body," the law states.

In 2014, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that made taking a selfie with tigers illegal.

This animal law may seem quite strange, but its origins actually came from a surge in people using photos with animals like tigers as profile photos on dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid, according to the New York Times.

"Instead it is an important piece of consumer and animal protection legislation and will ban a practice that should have already been illegal in New York," said the law's sponsor, Assembly member Linda B. Rosenthal, in a press release, per Syracuse.com.

"I guess some young men in New York will have to find another game, because big cat selfies, along with direct contact with big cats, is now prohibited," she also said.

The penalty for posing with a tiger could cost $500 for a first-time offender and $1,000 for a second, according to the source.

A law preventing the sale of dog or cat fur in New York comes out of Agriculture and Markets Article 26, Section 379.

This law regards the "prohibition of the selling of fur, hair, skin or flesh of a dog or cat."

Breaking this law comes with a hefty fine of up to $1,000 for an individual and up to $5,000 for a corporation violating this for the first time.

Anyone who breaks the law again could face a $25,000 fine.

During a stroll through New York City, honking will likely fill your ears. Therefore, many are surprised to find that a fine could come from excessive honking.

Laws against honking date back to 1936, when "prolonged and unreasonable blowing of a horn" was deemed unlawful as part of the city's noise code, the New York Times reported.

According to New York City's website, loud noises including those from "an idling engine, loud music or horn honking" can all be reported to police.

"Horn honking is only allowed as a warning of danger," the city's website states.

"Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) will respond within 8 hours when they are not handling emergencies. They will be able to take action if the noise is still happening when they arrive. If you make multiple complaints within 8 hours, police may only respond once," the website says.

With so many driving through the city's congested streets, catching people for horn honking is tough to do. Beyond the NYPD responding to noise complaints, a ticket could come as the result of a noise camera catching the sound.

Noise cameras in NYC record sounds louder than 85 decibels, according to the New York Times. This could include excessive honking, a loud exhaust or a vehicle playing loud music along the streets.

Fines for illegally honking could cost between $800 and $2,500, according to Fox 5 New York.

There are plans to install at least five more cameras per borough by Sept. 30, 2025, ABC7 New York reported, in addition to the seven that were up at the time of reporting in December 2023.