Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

Florida could experience flash flooding; Tropical Storm Fiona moves toward Puerto Rico

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. 

Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region.  

Severe storm threats in the Plains

Severe storm threats in the Plains (Credit:: Fox News)

Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. 

The state of Florida is in store for wet weather this weekend, with the risk of flash flooding through Sunday.  

Rain in Florida

Rain in Florida (Credit:: Fox News)

Several inches of rain will lead to the risk of flooding there.

We’re watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic as the system moves south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas.  

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona (Credit:: Fox News)

Florida and the East Coast need to watch Fiona over the weekend and the latest forecast for details. 

