The 5 wealthiest US presidents
Many U.S. presidents and candidates have accumulated large fortunes over their lifetimes. Some were born into wealthy families while others came from more humble beginnings.
Below is a list of the five richest U.S. presidents in history at their peak of their wealth. All dollars are reflected to adjust for inflation.
Donald Trump
In office: 2016–present
Net worth: $3.1 billion
Trump has made no secret of his vast fortune or real estate empire. With an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, he stands out as the wealthiest American president.
He took over his father's real estate company and expanded into casinos, golf courses and other holdings throughout the world that bear his name.
John F. Kennedy
In office: 1961–1963
Net worth: $1 billion
Kennedy was born into massive wealth, which came from his father, who was one of the richest men in America. His wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, was an oil heiress. Most of the 35th president's wealth came in the form of trusts shared with other family members, 24/7 Wall Street reported.
George Washington
In office: 1789–1797
Net worth: $525 million
The first American president owned a vast estate in Mount Vernon, N.Y., consisting of thousands of acres of land and more than 300 slaves, the financial site reported. His salary was 2 percent of the entire U.S. budget in 1789.
His wife, Martha, inherited property from her father as well.
Thomas Jefferson
In office: 1801–1809
Net worth: $212 million
Like his predecessor, Jefferson, also owned significant property and dozens of slaves, which were left to him by his father. His real estate holdings consisted of his large home in Monticello in Virginia, which has become somewhat of a tourist attraction.
Even though he had a net worth of $236 million, he was deeply in debt when he died.
Theodore Roosevelt
In office: 1901–1909
Net worth: $125 million
Roosevelt was born into a wealthy family and received a sizeable trust fund. However, he lost a big chunk of it on ranching in the Dakotas.