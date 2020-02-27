The 5 wealthiest US presidents

Many U.S. presidents and candidates have accumulated large fortunes over their lifetimes. Some were born into wealthy families while others came from more humble beginnings.

Below is a list of the five richest U.S. presidents in history at their peak of their wealth. All dollars are reflected to adjust for inflation.

Donald Trump

In office: 2016–present

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Trump has made no secret of his vast fortune or real estate empire. With an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, he stands out as the wealthiest American president.

He took over his father's real estate company and expanded into casinos, golf courses and other holdings throughout the world that bear his name.

John F. Kennedy

In office: 1961–1963

Net worth: $1 billion

Kennedy was born into massive wealth, which came from his father, who was one of the richest men in America. His wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, was an oil heiress. Most of the 35th president's wealth came in the form of trusts shared with other family members, 24/7 Wall Street reported.

George Washington

In office: 1789–1797

Net worth: $525 million

The first American president owned a vast estate in Mount Vernon, N.Y., consisting of thousands of acres of land and more than 300 slaves, the financial site reported. His salary was 2 percent of the entire U.S. budget in 1789.

His wife, Martha, inherited property from her father as well.

Thomas Jefferson

In office: 1801–1809

Net worth: $212 million

Like his predecessor, Jefferson, also owned significant property and dozens of slaves, which were left to him by his father. His real estate holdings consisted of his large home in Monticello in Virginia, which has become somewhat of a tourist attraction.

Even though he had a net worth of $236 million, he was deeply in debt when he died.

Theodore Roosevelt

In office: 1901–1909

Net worth: $125 million

Roosevelt was born into a wealthy family and received a sizeable trust fund. However, he lost a big chunk of it on ranching in the Dakotas.