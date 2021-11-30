Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha Christmas parade: Court lost transcript of Darrell Brooks bail hearing from prior incident

A digital recording of a Darrell Brooks hearing, after which was sprung on $1,000 bail prior to the parade tragedy, was damaged, a court official says

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks was released on $1,000 bail for allegedly running over an ex-girlfriend with his car just two weeks before the deadly Christmas parade rampage. The court record of that critical bail hearing is lost forever.

In Wisconsin every official court proceeding is memorialized either by a court reporter or a digital recording device. But the transcript of the hearing is permanently gone, an official told Fox News on Tuesday.

Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks arrives in court for his arraignment.

Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks arrives in court for his arraignment.

"The digital recording is damaged," she said when an attempt was made to order the Nov. 5 transcript.

Career criminal Brooks, 39, allegedly mowed down the mother of one his children with a red Ford Escape Nov. 2 — leaving a tire mark on her left leg, authorities have said.

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Nov. 23.

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Nov. 23.

Despite the serious charges and another pending felony case for shooting at his nephew during a fight in July 2020, a junior prosecutor recommended $1,000 cash bail for Brooks. His mother promptly posted the sum.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS RECEIVED $1,000 BAIL DESPITE RED-FLAG RATING

About two weeks later, on Nov. 21, Brooks drove the same red Ford Escape into holiday revelers, killing six and injuring 60, authorities say.

After the horrific incident, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced an internal investigation into the widely panned decision to request the paltry bail amount.

Mug shots of Darrell Brooks from various arrests over the years.

Mug shots of Darrell Brooks from various arrests over the years. (Waukesha Police/Associated Press)

"The state’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks," Chisholm said in a statement.

The DA, a self-described "progressive," has championed reforms aimed at reducing cash bail and incarceration rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks is locked up at the Waukesha County Jail on $5 million bond and faces six counts of intentional homicide and other charges.

The career criminal, with a rap sheet stretching back to 1999, has become a poster child for the failures of liberal criminal justice reforms.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money