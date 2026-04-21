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Crime

WATCH: Pokémon, sports cards heist hits six figures as detectives hunt suspects

'You took away from my family,' owner Ronnie Holiday said in a message directed at the thieves

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Pokémon and football card heist hits six figures as detectives hunt two suspects Video

Pokémon and football card heist hits six figures as detectives hunt two suspects

A $100,000 theft of Pokémon and collectible football cards is under investigation as detectives work to find the two suspects behind the costly heist. (WFLD-TV via Elite Sports Cards)

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Video captured at least two individuals smashing their way into a Chicago trading card and comics shop early Monday morning.

Ronnie Holiday, the owner of Elite Sports Cards, told FOX 32 he received a phone call early Monday about a burglary at his high-end collectible store.

"It's not the call you want to get at 2 o'clock in the morning," he said.

The thieves got away with around $100,000 in valuable packs of Pokémon and major league sports cards as alarm bells rang from within the small business.

Thieves stealing from a small business in Chicago

A $100,000 theft of Pokémon and collectible sports cards is under investigation, and detectives are working to find the two suspects behind the costly heist. (WFLD-TV via Elite Sports Cards)

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Surveillance video captured at least two thieves wearing hoodies and face coverings leaping into the store at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Monday morning.

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According to Holiday, the thieves didn't touch the register. They broke in, hopped over the counter, went straight to the high-end cards and ran out. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Thief caught-on-camera during heist

A Chicago collectible store owner is devastated after more than $100,000 in merchandise from his business was stolen Monday, April 20. (WFLD-TV via Elite Sports Cards)

He said he believes the group of thieves was likely in the store, scoping out his valuable merchandise prior to the theft.

"I had to have some encountering without a doubt. I think just based on footage and the way they came in timewise, how long they spent, how they knew how to get out, how … to leave," he said. 

It's unclear what the thieves used to break through the window, but Holiday told FOX 32 he's going to invest in security upgrades.

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"I have to change the styles of windows that I have now. … Very costly. These are thousands of dollars to replace these windows. It's expensive," he said. 

Thief on surveillance camera

Police are investigating the blatant heist. No arrests have been made. (WFLD-TV via Elite Sports Cards)

Holiday explained that he's a small business owner who has worked diligently to be successful, sharing a message directed to the thieves.

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"You took away from my family, you … took away from what I worked hard for every day," he said. "This is something that's not given to me. I worked for this. I earned this." 

The Chicago Police Department said it is investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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