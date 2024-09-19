WATCH: Michigan deputy climbs into moving truck to save driver suffering from medical emergency

Michigan officers performed a life-saving feat along a busy stretch of road to assist a driver who was experiencing a medical emergency.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office provided footage of the harrowing act, which occurred on Sept. 12 at approximately 2:18 p.m.

Deputies Nicole Miron and Anthony Gross responded to the stretch of busy road after authorities received a report that a silver GMC Sierra was driving erratically.

As Miron and Gross came closer to the GMC Sierra, they attempted to pull the erratic driver over. Police said that the 63-year-old male driver failed to stop and continued driving at approximately 5 mph.

Body camera footage from Miron's perspective showed the pair of deputies pulling up alongside the driver. Police said that he "appeared to be in a daze, unable to comprehend the requests."

Authorities said that he eventually pressed on the breaks, slowing the vehicle down further.

In a heroic move, Miron lifted herself through the driver's side of the window as the truck was moving along.

"Luckily, I am very small. When I went through the window, it was a big-size front kind of window, I was able to slide right through. I don't think any of my gun or gear touched him, so I slid through, my small stature helped and the fact that we were a two-man car helped," Miron told WXYZ.

The Clinton Township Fire Department came to the scene and treated the driver, who was experiencing a medical episode, police said.

"I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation."