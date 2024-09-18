Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan girl, 2, fatally hit by car after being put to bed: 'Walked out of the house'

Investigators were looking into how the child got out of her home after her parents put her to sleep, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Video shows terrified toddlers in diapers stranded on Texas highway after being ejected during crash Video

Video shows terrified toddlers in diapers stranded on Texas highway after being ejected during crash

A shocking video shows two frightened toddlers in diapers stranded on Texas highway after being ejected during crash. (Cordova via Facebook)

The Michigan State Police are investigating how a 2-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after her parents put her to bed last week. 

Troopers responded on Sept. 13 to a "Car vs Pedestrian Traffic Crash" at 8:20 p.m. in Allen Township, 115 miles west of Detroit, police said. 

"Upon arrival on scene troopers found a 2-year-old female toddler lying in the road," a police statement read. 

The unidentified toddler was taken to Hillsdale Hospital, where she later died, authorities said. The girl's parents put her to bed inside their home before she got out, police said.

NORTH TEXAS HIGHWAY CRASH KILLS 6, INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN

Hillsdale Hospital in Michigan

Hillsdale Hospital, where a 2-year-old toddler died last week after being struck by a vehicle. The girl's parents told police that she got out of the house after they put her to bed. (Google Maps)

"While the parents were working around the home, the child got out of her bed and walked out of the house.," police said. "The child walked out onto Chicago St and was struck by a 2012 VW Jetta being driven by a 38-year-old male from Allen, Mi[chigan]."

TWO CHILDREN DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER CAR SLAMS INTO MICHIGAN BOAT CLUB HOSTING KIDS' BIRTHDAY PARTY

Michigan State Police vehicle

The Michigan State Police said a toddler was killed after being hit by a vehicle. (Michigan State Police/Facebook)

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to play a factor in the deadly incident. An autopsy was expected to be performed, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state police told Fox News Digital it had no new information. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.