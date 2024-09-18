Michigan girl, 2, fatally hit by car after being put to bed: 'Walked out of the house'

The Michigan State Police are investigating how a 2-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after her parents put her to bed last week.

Troopers responded on Sept. 13 to a "Car vs Pedestrian Traffic Crash" at 8:20 p.m. in Allen Township, 115 miles west of Detroit, police said.

"Upon arrival on scene troopers found a 2-year-old female toddler lying in the road," a police statement read.

The unidentified toddler was taken to Hillsdale Hospital, where she later died, authorities said. The girl's parents put her to bed inside their home before she got out, police said.

"While the parents were working around the home, the child got out of her bed and walked out of the house.," police said. "The child walked out onto Chicago St and was struck by a 2012 VW Jetta being driven by a 38-year-old male from Allen, Mi[chigan]."

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to play a factor in the deadly incident. An autopsy was expected to be performed, police said.

The state police told Fox News Digital it had no new information.