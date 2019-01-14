Dramatic rescue after boy, 11, falls through ice in Illinois pond seen in stunning video

An 11-year-old Illinois boy is in stable condition and recovering after he fell through the ice at a retention pond on Sunday.

The boy had been playing on the frozen pond in Naperville just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday when he crashed through the ice.

When firefighters arrived at the retention pond, the boy said he couldn’t move because his feet were stuck in the muddy bottom, the department said in a statement.

“Stay there, stay there,” one of the firefighters is heard yelling in a 90-second video released of the dramatic rescue.

The video shows the boy in the center of the icy pond wearing a coat and hat.

Firefighters and police tied a neon orange rescue disk to a long rope and threw it to the boy.

The boy is seen in the video swimming toward the disc and grabbing it before he was pulled toward dry land.

The boy was taken to Edward Hospital in stable condition.