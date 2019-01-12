Expand / Collapse search
Nurses from Illinois hospital who were pregnant at the same time take photo with newborns

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
The nurses were all expecting within month of one another.

Eight nurses at an Illinois hospital who got pregnant around the same time are now showing the world their new arrivals.

The women, obstetrician nurses at Anderson Hospital's Pavilion for Women in Maryville, were featured on the hospital's Facebook page this week holding their newborns.

“The Pavilion for Women had their own baby boom going........and it exploded!!!!” the hospital's post reads. “We are loving all of our babies!”

"Welcome to the world, little ones! We LOVE YOU!!!" the hospital added.

The nurses -- Susan, Britaney, Ashley, Sara, Rebecca, Gwen, Michele and obstetrician tech Stavania, were all due within months of each other, according to WTAE.

The photo shared by the hospital Wednesday features seven of the eight nurses.

