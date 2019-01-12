Nurses from Illinois hospital who were pregnant at the same time take photo with newborns

Eight nurses at an Illinois hospital who got pregnant around the same time are now showing the world their new arrivals.

The women, obstetrician nurses at Anderson Hospital's Pavilion for Women in Maryville, were featured on the hospital's Facebook page this week holding their newborns.

SIX NORTH CAROLINA NURSES SHOW OFF THEIR 'BABY BUMPS' IN ADORABLE PHOTO

“The Pavilion for Women had their own baby boom going........and it exploded!!!!” the hospital's post reads. “We are loving all of our babies!”

"Welcome to the world, little ones! We LOVE YOU!!!" the hospital added.

TENNESSEE FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS 'BABY BOOM', WELCOMES SIX NEW 'MEMBERS' IN NINE MONTHS

The nurses -- Susan, Britaney, Ashley, Sara, Rebecca, Gwen, Michele and obstetrician tech Stavania, were all due within months of each other, according to WTAE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photo shared by the hospital Wednesday features seven of the eight nurses.