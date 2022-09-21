Expand / Collapse search
Odd News
Published

Washington woman gets stolen car stuck in fresh concrete with child and bottle of whiskey, officials say

Crews were working to fix damage to wet pavement in Lakewood, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Washington woman was arrested after she allegedly drove a stolen car into fresh concrete and became stuck before trying to flee the scene with a child and a bottle of whiskey.

The incident happened Monday in Lakewood as crews were pouring concrete for a stretch of pavement at the North Gate Road and Edgewood Avenue roundabout, city officials said.

"Thanks to a series of poor choices by an individual (including driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in hand) our pavement pouring at the North Gate Rd/Edgewood Ave roundabout is setback," the city tweeted on Monday.

Photos from the scene showed the Mini Cooper stuck in the concrete and a trail of footprints leading away.

The city said that a "series of poor choices" resulted in a setback to a concrete pavement job on Monday.

The city said that a "series of poor choices" resulted in a setback to a concrete pavement job on Monday. (City of Lakewood)

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was driving with her 4-year-old son in the backseat, FOX13 Seattle reported, citing authorities.

After the woman got stuck in the concrete, witnesses reported that she threw a television, an Instant Pot, and a half-empty bottle of whiskey out of the car before trying to leave the scene.

The driver was booked into jail on suspicion of negligent driving, with additional charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property pending, city officials said.

The driver was booked into jail on suspicion of negligent driving, with additional charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property pending, city officials said. (City of Lakewood)

Investigators learned that the vehicle and other items were stolen from the home of the suspect’s mother, according to the report.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was booked into jail on suspicion of negligent driving, with additional charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property pending.

A contract crew was working to fix the damage that the driver caused.

A contract crew was working to fix the damage that the driver caused. (City of Lakewood)

Meanwhile, the city said its contractor team was working to repair the damage.

Lakewood is a city located about 40 miles south of Seattle.