Washington university janitors required to submit 'diversity response' on job application

A college in Washington state is requiring prospective custodians to provide a "diversity response" as part of their job application.

Eastern Washington University is requiring all applicants for the "custodian/housekeeper" position to submit a "diversity response" as a component of their job application, which consists of a letter describing how applicants will support the campus' "diverse needs."

"As an equal opportunity employer with a multicultural staff and student population, we are interested in how your qualifications prepare you to work with diverse faculty, staff, and student populations representing various cultures and backgrounds that may be different from your own. You will be asked to attach a diversity response as part of the online application process: Please describe how you will apply an approach that is supportive to the diverse needs, including universal access, of our students, faculty, staff, and the public," a webpage describing the "diversity response" states.

As a required qualification for the custodian position, candidates "must demonstrate interest, ability and/or experience promoting cultural competency, universal accessibility and/or diversity," the job description states.

According to the job posting, the salary for the position is between $35,064 – $39,372.

Campus Reform first reported on the job description, which also contains a land acknowledgment statement.

The "diversity response" requirement appears to be associated with the university's Diversity Strategic Plan from 2018-2023.

One goal tasks the Office of Equal Opportunity and Human Resources to have an "active diversity recruitment plan with a focus on innovative methods for increasing the diversity of faculty and staff."

Under that goal, one recommendation states that the university should recommend that all job applicants respond to a diversity prompt.

"As an equal opportunity employer with a multicultural staff and student population, we are interested in how your qualifications prepare you to work with diverse faculty, staff and student populations representing various cultures and backgrounds that may be different from your own," the recommendation states.

All job postings by Eastern Washington University appear to require a "diversity response" from job applicants.

Fox News Digital reached out to Eastern Washington University for comment.