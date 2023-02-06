TikTok star, North Carolina college football player honors mother by supporting women fighting cancer

A North Carolina college football player is using his platform to help others in need.

College football defensive lineman Jon Seaton, who attends Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, is optimizing his NIL (name, image and likeness) deal to support more than 500 women who are battling cancer.

Seaton — who’s made it big on TikTok with nearly 2 million followers — teamed up with Outback Steakhouse and nonprofit organization Fighting Pretty on Thursday, Feb 2, to host a charity event.

"It's really going to be just one of the proudest moments of my life so far," he told Fox News Digital in an interview before the event.

In honor of his mother, Carole Seaton, a breast cancer survivor, the initiative pulled together Elon students and community members to build "Strength and Beauty" kits for women with cancer.

The customized kits include Fighting Pretty pink boxing gloves, lip gloss donated by Thrive Causemetics and an inspirational note from Fighting Pretty’s founder to promote strength and encouragement during the fight with cancer.

The kits will be delivered to women who are receiving cancer treatment at hospitals and clinics in Washington, D.C., Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida, according to the partnership.

At the event, Outback Steakhouse provided support in distributing the kits, as well as catering.

"Giving back is and has always been a part of Outback's culture, so we didn’t hesitate to support this cause," Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We know the impact organizations like Fighting Pretty have in the community and are honored to have been involved."

Seaton, 21, felt compelled to take the opportunity to "do something bigger" than himself after witnessing his own mother battle breast cancer, he told Fox News Digital.

New Jersey-born Seaton said that his mother "deserves the opportunity to know that so many people care."

Before the event, he also noted, "The fact that we're going to be able to help out 500 women through packing these kits for them is something that's super great."

Seaton explained that watching his mother’s fight against cancer after her 2018 diagnosis "makes you wish that you can do a lot more to help."

He added that he feels "lucky" now to have a big enough platform to give back to a cause that hits so close to home.

"It means a lot to me just to be able to give back and to hopefully use my platform to try to make somebody else’s experience going through cancer a little bit easier," he said.

Seaton revealed that his mother was "super happy" when she first found out about her son’s efforts to pay it forward — and she was ready to "help out in any way."

It is now Seaton's personal goal to continue to give back by using his platform. He's encouraging other college athletes to do the same.

He said he hopes "this ignites a spark in a lot of [athletes] around the country to try this out for themselves," he said.

The event was made possible through Outback’s TeamMates program, which supports college athletes in giving back to their communities.

Seaton considered the pairing a "super-great match from the start," since a majority of his content on social media is "food-centric" and geared toward football linemen and others, who are larger in size.

"We really had a similar interest in finding a way to give back to the community and do something that was bigger than ourselves," he said. "It’s been a really great mesh overall."

Seaton also shared his gratitude for partnering with Fighting Pretty.

He said their signature pink boxing gloves are a "good reminder to keep fighting, no matter what."

"We are beyond thrilled to have been able to work with Jon and Outback Steakhouse to provide inspiration and strength to women battling cancer at some of the hardest times of their lives," Fighting Pretty founder Kara Frazier said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Bringing this ‘packing party’ to the students at Elon University is a great way to engage the community and spread awareness of our mission and the importance of early detection of cancer," the statement also said.

Fighting Pretty, whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful, has helped over 30,000 women battling all types of cancer in every state and in 19 countries around the world.

For each $10 donated to Fighting Pretty, a woman battling cancer will receive a Strength and Beauty Kit. Although it was not a fundraiser, Seaton's event raked in $1,500 for this cause.

Donations can be made by anyone at www.fightingpretty.org.