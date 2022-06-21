Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington teen loses left hand playing with fireworks

Fire department urged people to 'leave the fireworks to the professionals'

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

A Washington teenage boy lost his left hand and injured his right hand after playing with fireworks. 

The South King Fire & Rescue department in King County, Washington state, reported that their crew arrived to the scene and discovered the injured 14-year-old, according to Q13.

Fire authorities took to Twitter to urge people to "leave the fireworks to the professionals."

A 14-year-old boy lost his left hand and injured his right after playing with fireworks in Kings County, Washington.

A 14-year-old boy lost his left hand and injured his right after playing with fireworks in Kings County, Washington. (South King Fire)

"Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead," South King Fire Department said in a tweet.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details have been released.