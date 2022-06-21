Washington teen loses left hand playing with fireworks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington teenage boy lost his left hand and injured his right hand after playing with fireworks.

The South King Fire & Rescue department in King County, Washington state, reported that their crew arrived to the scene and discovered the injured 14-year-old, according to Q13.

Fire authorities took to Twitter to urge people to "leave the fireworks to the professionals."

"Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead," South King Fire Department said in a tweet.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details have been released.