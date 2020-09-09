Washington state wildfire kills boy, 1, leaves parents severely burned

While trying to evacuate from a wildfire raging in northcentral Washington, a 1-year-old boy died and his parents were severely burned this week, the Okanogan County sheriff said Wednesday.

The family was reported missing Tuesday from Okanogan, Wash., a small town northwest of Spokane, and their wrecked and burned truck was found in the area that day without them inside.

Rescuers found the family along the banks of the Columbia River on Wednesday morning. Jacob Hyland, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26, were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of third-degree burns and were listed in critical condition.

The boy, who also had severe burns, died at the scene.

“The family was attempting to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire,” Sheriff Tony Hawley said in a statement.

The family had traveled from the Seattle area to Okanogan to see a property they had inherited and planned to spend the weekend camping in the area, according to KHQ-TV in Spokane.

"Jake will need surgery on his arms since they are the most burned part of him," Hyland's family said in a statement, KHQ reported. "His chest and face also have patches of burns but we will not know until he is cleaned up. Internally he looks fine, they have his lung inflated. Jamie has more burns on her body, and we are waiting on the scans for her. Her burns mostly consist of her upper body. Her arms already had the surgery they will be doing on Jake to help relieve the tension from the burns. They are both still critical at this point, but Jamie is more so than Jake. Jamie's body is at 30-40% burned as of now, and Jake is at 15%. From what they know now."

The Cold Springs Fire, along with the nearby Pearl Hill Fire, have burned a combined 337,000 acres across several counties in the northeastern part of the state. There is zero containment on the Cold Springs Fire which sparked Monday.

