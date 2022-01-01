Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Washington state police discover dead body inside stolen truck

Body of deceased male found in 2016 Ford F-150 reported stolen in mid-December

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Police in Washington state launched a homicide investigation on Friday morning after discovering a dead body inside a truck that was reported stolen in mid-December, authorities said.

An officer with the Tacoma Police Department located the 2016 Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen on Dec. 19, parked on North D Street near North Stadium Way around 9:15 a.m., police said in a news release.

When backup officers arrived at the scene, police said they approached the vehicle and found the body of a dead male inside. The man has not been identified.

Tacoma police located a 2016 Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in mid-December and found the body of a dead male inside.

Tacoma police located a 2016 Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in mid-December and found the body of a dead male inside. (Tacoma Police Department)

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene on Friday morning.

Police said the man’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

No further details were released.

