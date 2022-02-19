Washington state police officer stabbed in head while trying to arrest child rape suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer in Washington state is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head as he attempted to arrest a rape suspect who was later shot and killed by police.

"Deputy Involved Shooting In Chehalis," the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Friday along with a press release. "Both Detectives are okay. When trying to apprehend the suspect a Centralia Officer was stabbed and another shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating both shootings."

KOMO reports detectives were in Chehalis to arrest a 32-year-old man for investigation of second-degree child rape.

As deputies approached the residence, the Lewis County Sheriff’s office says the man appeared to reach for a weapon. A Pierce County deputy fired a gun and the man ran off.

Law enforcement responded and a K9 was able to locate the man just after 12 p.m.

While making contact with the man, the sheriff’s office says the man stabbed a Centralia Police Officer in the head and back. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then shot and killed the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

The Lewis County and Pierce County Sheriff departments did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the identities of the officers and suspect who was killed.

Associated Press contributed to this report