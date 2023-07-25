Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington police find 2 teens fatally shot after being called to home to investigate suspicious circumstances

Yakima's police chief said 'This is a tragic situation', 'Our hearts go out to the family'

Associated Press
Two teenagers were found fatally shot at a home in central Washington state.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in social media posts that officers were called to the home Friday afternoon to investigate suspicious circumstances.

They found a teen girl and boy, described as being of high school age, dead from gunshot wounds, he said. Their names were not released.

"This is a tragic situation," Murray said. "Our hearts go out to the family."

Washington Fox News graphic

Two teens were found dead at a home in central Washington state. The teens appeared to have been shot.

Murray said there was no threat to the community, an investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided later.

A prayer gathering will take place at noon Tuesday at Lions Park, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.