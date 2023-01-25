Washington police dog retiring after nabbing 166 suspects during nearly 10 years of service

An 11-year-old police dog in Washington state will retire on Thursday after nearly ten years of stellar service assisting his partner in apprehending over a hundred suspects.

Together, K-9 Hobbs and his partner, Sgt. Jason Robinson, have responded to more than 500 calls, apprehended about 166 suspects, and found 113 pieces of evidence, according to Edmonds Police Department.

"Hobbs was an asset to law enforcement all over Snohomish and north King counties, fearlessly pursuing suspects who fled into the community," Edmonds PD said in a news release.

The 11-year-old dog came to Edmonds PD in September 2013 from Germany. He was then partnered with Officer Robinson, and they achieved their initial certification in Dec. 2013. The team also achieved Master-level certification multiple times during their tenure.

One of his career highlights included the 2017 apprehension of two armed subjects who had committed a take-over robbery of a business in Mountlake Terrace. Hobbs and Robinson searched for multiple hours in a severe rainstorm, refusing to quit until the suspects were apprehended.

Hobbs was also a regular at public events and did countless demonstrations for schools and the community.

"He has taken care of me for years, and now it is my turn to take care of him as he gets to be just a dog." Sergeant Robinson said. "Like most former K-9 handlers, I am sure I will roam the PD halls telling glory stories of our over 500 deployments gone by."

After a job well done, K9 Hobbs with officially retire and continue to live with Sergeant Robinson and his family.