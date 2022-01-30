Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Washington off-duty cop shot and killed during incident at his home, reports says

A wave of police officers have been victims of gun violence in the past week

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An off-duty Vancouver, Washington police officer has died after being shot at his home, reports say. 

The circumstances of the officer’s death remain unclear, but local reports have identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota of the Vancouver Police Department.  

Vancouver, Washington Police Officer Donald Sahota

Vancouver, Washington Police Officer Donald Sahota (Vancouver Police Department)

"My heart goes out to officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well," Vancouver police chief James McElvain said in a statement obtained by Oregon’s Fox 12. "His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many."

Fox News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information and will update this story accordingly. 

Sahota’s death is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. 

KOIN 6 News reports that Sahota had been with the department since April 2014. Before that, he was with the Gresham Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.  

In the past week, a wave of police and law enforcement officers in major cities across the U.S. have been victims of gun violence. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

