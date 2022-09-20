Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Washington Monument vandalized with vulgar message; suspect in custody

A suspect was arrested on vandalism charges for splashing red paint on the Washington Monument

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Park police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing Washington Monument Video

Park police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing Washington Monument

An adult male was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Washington Monument with red paint on Tuesday evening.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect splashed red paint and wrote a vulgar message on the Washington Monument in the nation's capital on Tuesday evening. 

The United States Park Police arrested one man for vandalism and temporarily closed the area around the base of the monument while they investigate. 

"Have u been f----- by this," the message appeared to say. "Gov says tough s---."

CHARLOTTESVILLE ROBERT E. LEE STATUE TO BE MELTED DOWN FOR PUBLIC ART PROJECT

  • Washington monument vandalism
    Image 1 of 2

    The Washington Monument was vandalized on Tuesday evening.  (Fox 5 DC)

  • Washington monument splashed with red paint
    Image 2 of 2

    A suspect was arrested on vandalism charges for splashing red paint on the monument.  (Fox 5 DC)

Conservators from the National Park Service will restore the monument. 

The Washington Monument, which honors the nation's first president, was the tallest building in the world when it was first completed in 1884. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several monuments throughout Washington, D.C., were defaced during protests in the summer of 2020, including the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 