Washington Monument to reopen Thursday; elevator repairs have been completed
WASHINGTON – The National Park Service says the Washington Monument will reopen after being closed since Monday because of a power failure.
The agency said in a news release that the monument will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument Lodge.
Repairs, including the realignment of the elevator car and testing of the electrical system, were made after the elevator lost power.