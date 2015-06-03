Expand / Collapse search
Washington Monument to reopen Thursday; elevator repairs have been completed

By | Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service says the Washington Monument will reopen after being closed since Monday because of a power failure.

The agency said in a news release that the monument will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument Lodge.

Repairs, including the realignment of the elevator car and testing of the electrical system, were made after the elevator lost power.