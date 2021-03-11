Expand / Collapse search
Washington man arrested for allegedly stealing 400-pound slide, mounting it to child's bunk bed at his home

The detective who discovered the slide had been investigating reports of stolen catalytic converters

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Washington man is accused of stealing a 400-pound slide from a playground and mounting it to a child’s bunk bed in his mobile home, police said.

Dustin Allen Bushnell, 30, of Burbank, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of stolen property, Pasco Police said in a press release.

Dustin Allen Bushnell, right, and a 400-pound blue side allegedly discovered at his home.  (Pasco Police Department)

Detective Julie Lee had been investigating reports of stolen catalytic converters late last month, and that case led her to the home of Bushnell.

Lee, with the help of other detectives, executed a search warrant of Bushnell’s home and found a "gigantic slide" (as well as catalytic converters), police said.

The slide had been taken from a playground in December, police said. The slide had been repainted, sawed off at the top and mounted to a bunk bed.

Pasco Police arrived on the scene and recovered the slide. Bushnell was arrested and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on a charge of possessing stolen property. He has not yet been charged with stealing catalytic converters.

An investigation is ongoing.

